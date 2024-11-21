AMGA 2024: Time Has Come For African Military To Close Ranks – President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the African military to unite and address insecurity and other threats to the continent’s unity and stability.

President Tinubu made the call on Wednesday when he officially opened the second edition of the Africa Military Games in Abuja (AMGA2024), heralding the event as a historic platform to foster unity, camaraderie, and military cooperation across the continent.

The Games, with the theme ‘Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports,’ mark a revival of a tradition initiated over twenty years ago in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, President Tinubu who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, observed that no single nation can tackle its security challenges alone.

“Our collective safety and the well-being of our people demand that we stand together, shoulder to shoulder, as one united Africa.

“The security challenges we face cannot be addressed through kinetic measures alone. We must deepen the friendships and partnerships that have long existed among us.

“As long as any nation within our shared geography remains under threat, none of us can declare our continent secure. Together, we will build a safer, stronger Africa,” he said.

“This occasion is more than a gathering of extraordinary athletes; it is an undeniable reminder of the cooperation that binds the military institutions across our continent.

“Today, we reaffirm the promise of what we can achieve when we stand together—not just as neighbours, but as guardians of a continent that depends on your valour, sacrifices, and unyielding dedication,” Shettima stated.

Reflecting on the legacy of the game, President Tinubu commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General C.G. Musa and President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Major General M. Abdullahi, for their leadership in reviving the event.

The President emphasized the role of sports in promoting physical fitness, discipline, and resilience among military personnel, vital traits for addressing Africa’s diverse security challenges.

“Sports not only keep us physically fit but also infuse core values such as integrity, excellence, and discipline. When our men and women are fit, they are better equipped to confront the challenges of their duties with resilience and confidence,” he noted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Defence of Staff, General Christopher Musa, explained that the second edition of the games is not just a celebration of the physical prowess of military athletes but an opportunity to showcase the bond that binds the armed forces across the African continent.

He said the games are a reminder of the power of cooperation and friendship, just as he urged the 1,625 athletes and officials across Africa participating in the games to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, as they engage each other in the various sporting events.

General Musa assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to project its partnership with the other armed forces across Africa all in the bid to enhance the capacity to defend the territorial integrity of countries across the region.

Also, Major General Maikano Abdullahi, President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), said hosting the second edition of the games in Nigeria is a realization of the vision of the OSMA founding fathers, which is to foster unity, friendship, and solidarity among the armed forces across Africa.

While paying glowing tributes to the commitment of the President of Nigeria and the founding fathers of OSMA, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi said the games provide a platform to showcase the rich heritage and talents inherent in the armed forces of Africa.

He urged participants to compete fiercely and fairly, reigniting the bond that unites all the military forces across the continent.

The opening ceremony featured calisthenics display, performances by different artists, hoisting of the OSMA and AMGA flags, an oath-taking ceremony by the athletes and officials, as well as the symbolic lighting of the game torch by the Vice President.