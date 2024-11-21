America Returnee Dies Inside Hotel Room In Ogun State

A 51-year-old American returnee, Sunday Abidoye, has been confirmed dead at Creestar Hotel, GRA, Sagamu, in Ogun State.

Naija News reports that the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, in a statement issued on Thursday, disclosed that the deceased’s lifeless body was discovered in the hotel room on Wednesday.

Odutola explained that the Chief Security Officer of the hotel, identified as Oluwole, reported the incident regarding the discovery of a deceased customer to the police.

Odutola said that on receiving the report, a team of detectives visited the scene and found the corpse already placed inside a car outside the hotel, being prepared to be taken to the morgue by his family.

She stated that the deceased’s brother, Jimoh Godday, residing in Imota Lagos State, informed the police team that his brother had arrived in Nigeria from the US on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

She further explained that Godday had visited the hotel and knocked on Room 109, where his brother was staying, but there was no response, after which he requested a spare key from the manager to enter the room, where they discovered his brother’s lifeless body.

Odutola added, “Photos were taken, and various drugs and traditional medicines were recovered from the room.

“The centre of the bed was soaked with a liquid like substance. A friend of the deceased, Ogunmonti Ogunwole, confirmed that he accompanied his friend , Sunday to purchase nine different types of medication the previous day due to his complaints of illness.

“The body has since been evacuated to OOUTH Morgue in Sagamu for an autopsy.

“No known cause of death yet, and the case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”