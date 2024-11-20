Why Nigerians Should Fear Police Like Soldiers – Afe Babalola

Legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola, has urged Nigerians to respect the Police like they accord the military personnel for order and security to be guaranteed in the country.

Naija News reports that the elder statesman made this known on Wednesday at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), during the 4th edition of the Aare Afe Babalola Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, entitled, ‘Insecurity, leadership and peacebuilding in Nigeria: Dynamics and challenges’.

Babalola said Nigeria’s laws should be amended so that the military would be saddled with the enforcement of law and order in the country.

According to him, orderliness and discipline in society are the only and the surest way forward.

He said, “For me, the military today, is the most disciplined institution in this country. The problem we have today in Nigeria is nothing other than lack of discipline. And this is right from leadership, to the followership.

“How can there be security, leadership and peace when there is no order?There is even a Biblical saying to wit, that order is the first law in heaven. As a person, I appreciate, and also enforce it.

“If an offender sees a policeman on an Okada, he does not accord any of them any iota of respect. However, when a man sees a soldier, he quickly comports himself. That is the quantum of respect often accorded the military.

“The time has therefore come for all of us to unite, ensure order, because orderliness and discipline in our society is the only and the surest way forward.”

Babalola, who commended the type of uncommon discipline in the military, recalled an experience in 2016 when he was conferred with the honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Lit) by the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He noted that the hall where the event was held was quiet, and nobody left their seat throughout the event.

He added, “To me, that was the peak of orderliness and discipline. Before that day, I had believed that my university was the epitome of order, orderliness and discipline, such that some are even saying ABUAD is more of a military institution.

“But with what I saw that day at NDA, I gave, and still give kudos for the military for its discipline.”