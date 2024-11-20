Why I Am Not Married – Nollywood Actress, Abimbola Craig

Nollywood actress, Abimbola Craig, has asserted that ‘marriage is a scam’.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on the ‘WithChude’ podcast.

The actress critiqued traditional marital roles where women are often burdened with home management and catering to their partners, referring to the title “Mrs” as the acronym for “Master’s in Residential Servicing”.

Abimbola Craig stated that her decision to remain single is not because she opposes marriage but because she values a partner with self-awareness and purpose.

She said, “All marriage is a scam. When I was small, my mum always told me marriage is an institution. She said when they call you ‘Mrs,’ it stands for ‘Master’s in Residential Servicing’.

“I am not married, not because I do not want to be married, but if you are a man who does not know who he is, you cannot be with me.”

Abimbola Craig is popularly known for her role as ‘Tiwalade’ in the hit web series ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’.

She has also made her mark as a producer, co-producing the 2019 box office hit ‘Sugar Rush’ alongside Nigerian filmmaker, Jade Osiberu.