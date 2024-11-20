Tinubu Has A Better Policy Document Than His Rivals – Doyin Okupe Tackles Peter Obi, Atiku

Doyin Okupe, former director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign, has criticized Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, for lacking a concrete policy document to support his “consumption-to-production” mantra during the election campaign.

Speaking on Tuesday while reviewing President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Okupe claimed that Tinubu presented a superior policy framework compared to his opponents in the 2023 elections.

He argued that the president has been methodical in implementing the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which includes paying off crippling debts to stabilize the economy.

“Tinubu has a better policy document than any of his two rivals during the 2023 presidential election,” Okupe stated, as reported by NAN.

Okupe also criticized Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, stating that his plans were overly reliant on theoretical loan arrangements.

He claimed that Atiku’s proposals were impractical given Nigeria’s financial situation at the time, as international institutions were unwilling to provide loans.

Addressing Peter Obi’s campaign, Okupe noted that the Labour Party failed to provide a policy document that could guide its vision.

“All we were saying was that we wanted to take Nigeria from consumption to production; good rhetoric, but it was not grounded either in policy development or principle application,” he said.

Okupe praised Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly his efforts to address foreign exchange challenges and tax reforms, which align with his campaign promises.

He highlighted Tinubu’s focus on systematic and practical solutions, adding, “Though I never supported Tinubu ahead of the election and we were not in the same party, in retrospect, his reform agenda is the most credible.”

Okupe concluded by emphasizing that Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” is effectively addressing Nigeria’s current challenges and has the potential to elevate the country to new heights.