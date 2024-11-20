“There Is No Difference Between APC And Bandits” – PDP Publicity Secretary

The Acting Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Michael Ogunsina, has submitted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not have the courage to talk to Nigerians about elections again.

The PDP chieftain said Nigerians can’t wait to be free from the pain inflicted upon them by the APC in 2027.

According to him, there is no difference between the APC and bandits because both spread sorrow and tears wherever they go.

Ogunsina made the submission in a statement issued in Ibadan yesterday in response to the claims by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, that the party is set to take over the governorship seats of Oyo and Osun States following its victory at the polls in Ondo State.

However, the PDP stalwart said Nigerians are praying hard not to experience the APC again, describing Ganduje’s words as mere wishful thinking.

His statement reads: “There is no difference between the power band called APC and forest gangs called bandits. Both spread devastation, sorrow and tears wherever they capture.

“Is it not a shame and a shock that while the APC leaders’ greed for power and more power is rising, our national grid is collapsing every hour? We shudder to wonder where the APC and its government still get the courage to talk to Nigerians about the election.”