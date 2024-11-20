Stop Eating Rats – FG Warns Benue State Residents

The Federal Government through the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on residents of Benue State to stop the consumption of rats to avert outbreak of Lassa fever.

The State Coordinator of the NOA, Bitrus Audu, has called for heightened awareness to prevent a potential Lassa fever outbreak in Benue State.

Audu issued the warning during a press conference as part of the agency’s nationwide campaign against the deadly disease.

Highlighting the need for urgent sensitization, Audu noted that rats are a popular delicacy in Benue, particularly with the hunting season approaching.

“This is the time of year when many people consume more rats, so education is critical. We are urging them to avoid eating rats altogether. However, if they cannot stop, they should at least identify and avoid the specific species that carry the virus,” he said.

Audu explained that the primary carrier of the Lassa virus is the multimammate rat (Mastomys natalensis), a common rodent species in Sub-Saharan Africa.

While the multimammate rat hosts the virus, it does not fall ill from the infection.

He also highlighted research findings showing that the African wood mouse and the Guinea multimammate mouse can also serve as reservoir hosts for the virus. These rodents are more prevalent in rural areas, increasing the risk of human infection in such regions.

The campaign seeks to educate the public on the risks associated with consuming rats and the importance of preventive measures to curb the spread of Lassa fever.