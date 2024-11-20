Residents React As Imo Assembly Pass Vote Of Confidence On Gov Uzodinma

The Imo State House of Assembly’s recent vote of confidence in Governor Hope Uzodinma has sparked mixed reactions among residents, with many questioning its necessity and relevance.

The legislators passed the motion on November 19, citing the governor’s “outstanding achievements,” but critics argue the lawmakers should focus on addressing pressing state issues rather than praising the executive arm.

Speaking to Daily Post, retired principal Osondu Hyacinth Eriaja expressed dissatisfaction, saying, “I don’t think passing a vote of confidence is one of the legislative functions of lawmakers. They have much to do rather than reducing their duties to mere praise-singing.

“The governor, no doubt, has aides who can showcase what he has done to the public. Imo lawmakers should allow the executive arm of government to praise itself. The Commissioner for Information, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and other aides are there to trumpet his activities.

“The lawmakers should focus on delivering effective laws that will address present challenges facing the state—such as bad rural roads and insecurity—and not act as the mouthpiece of the executive branch.”

Meanwhile, some residents, like Ugochukwu Akagha, defended the lawmakers, stating it is within their rights to commend the governor while still fulfilling their legislative duties.

“Doing so will not make them deviate from their primary responsibility of law-making,” he said.

Other citizens, however, urged the Assembly to prioritize urgent issues such as the state’s poor road network and ongoing security concerns, particularly with the festive season approaching.

“The legislative and executive arms operate as separate organs of government, but that does not mean they cannot work in harmony for the betterment of the state.

“Each has the right to commend the other when necessary, but not at the expense of their respective roles. So, commending the governor by the state lawmakers is not out of place,” a resident stated.

The vote of confidence was moved by Deputy Speaker Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, seconded by House Majority Leader Kanayo Onyemaechi, and supported by 20 other members.

Iwuanyanwu praised Uzodinma’s people-oriented leadership, citing various projects as evidence of the governor’s dedication to making Imo State a model for others.

In his presentation, Iwuanyanwu condemned “malicious propaganda” aimed at discrediting the administration, urging the Assembly to reject such distractions and endorse the motion.

Both the Minority Leader, Ugochukwu Amuchie, and Deputy Minority Leader, Clinton Amadi, joined the majority in supporting the resolution.

The Clerk of the House, Barr Mrs Chinelo Emeghara, has been tasked with officially communicating the Assembly’s endorsement to Governor Uzodinma.

While supporters hail the move as recognition of progress, critics continue to call for a shift in focus to the state’s pressing challenges.