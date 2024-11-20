‘Project Meant To Settle Godfathers’ – PDP Tackles Okpebholo Over ‘Emergency’ Overhead Bridge

The Edo State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Monday Okpebholo to make public the procurement procedure for the newly flagged off ‘emergency’ overhead bridge at Ramat Park, Benin City.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, noted that the flyover is a white elephant project to reward godfathers for their role in subverting the will of Edo people at the just concluded gubernatorial election.

He also stated that spending money without appropriation is an impeachable offence.

Nehikhare said the people of the State demand and deserve transparency and clarity on the cost of the project and timeline, how the contractors were selected and whether the process complied with the State’s Public Procurement Act, among other details relating to the project.

“The recent activities and actions of the Monday Okpebholo-led government in the past few days of assuming office have confirmed our worst fears that the governor-select is going to run a profligate government, with blatant disregard for due process and fiscal irresponsibility. It is an ominous start and signals what Edo people should expect in the coming days.

“It is concerning and quite troubling that the governor-select is kicking off his administration with white elephant projects to funnel resources into settling and rewarding political godfathers and allies for their role in subverting of the people’s mandate at the September 21 governorship polls,” he said.

He added:, “One of those projects is the emergency overhead bridge which was flagged off a couple of days ago at the Ramat Park axis of Benin City, which we are aware bypassed all standard procurement procedures. We demand that he makes public the procurement procedure for this project, stating the cost of the project and timeline, how the contractors were selected and whether the process complied with the State’s Public Procurement Act, among other details relating to the project.

“We understand that the governor owes some political debts which he incurred procuring the services of the godfathers and their infantry lions and tigers during the last governorship election. But we must warn him that the resources of the people of Edo State must not be frittered away in settling debts of these gluttonous godfathers who he has now re-empowered and are desperately seeking every avenue to hijack the people’s patrimony to suit their over-bloated ego and appetite for state funds.

“While we sympathize with him over the baggage and political debts hanging over his neck, we insist that he must be transparent in handling the State finances and not mortgage the future of the State and its people to please and satisfy the gluttonous appetite of the godfathers.”

“As a party, we draw his attention to the fact monies spent without appropriation of the House of Assembly is an impeachable offence and the PDP will not hesitate to drag him to the ICPC for violating the public procurement Act.”