PDP Will Not Die, We Are More Matured Than APC – Showunmi

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has declared that the opposition party will not die and is far more matured in handling governance issues than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Showunmi, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, dismissed opinions suggesting that the PDP is doing so poorly in playing its role as an opposition party.

The PDP chieftain condemned APC’s style of opposition before ascending to power, stressing that people cannot expect PDP to play opposition in the way that will demarket Nigeria.

According to Showunmi, playing opposition is having an alternative viewpoint to the policies of the ruling party, which the PDP does, insisting that playing opposition should not involve telling lies about the country and making it ungovernable.

He said, “Do you think that nonsense they (APC) were doing, calling people into the streets every day, shaming the country, running up and down the place demarketing the country, refusing Jonathan to buy arms to fight insecurity, is how to run a country?

“We (PDP) are far more matured than them because we understand what it means to protect the territorial integrity and the brand equity of Nigeria, that is why we don’t go out of the way to go and demarket the country like they were doing.”

Speaking further, Showunmi, who is among those seeking to take up the party’s national chairmanship position, insisted that despite the current leadership crisis, the party will never die.

He added, “PDP is this PDP is that; who killed it? A party that did not die when Obasanjo tore his card, a party that did not die when Jonathan stood down, a party that did not die all these years is going to die, PDP dieth not.”