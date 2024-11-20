PDP Acting Chairman, Damagum Moves To Retain Position Amid Party Crisis

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on November 28, indications suggest that Umar Damagum has perfected plans to remain as acting National Chairman of the party until next year.

Sources within the party who spoke with Punch revealed that the Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) is set to meet with the 36 state PDP chairmen and the FCT chairman on Wednesday at the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarters in Abuja.

A senior PDP leader, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to discuss the issue, disclosed that most of the state chairmen had arrived in Abuja on Tuesday, hinting that the meeting could be tied to preparations for the NEC gathering.

Damagum, who assumed the acting chairmanship role after Senator Iyorchia Ayu was removed by the court, has faced mounting criticism from party leaders over his handling of internal disputes.

His leadership has been particularly blamed for the escalating crisis in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

During the PDP’s 98th NEC meeting on April 18, party leaders resolved to deliberate on Damagum’s future at the 99th NEC meeting.

However, the meeting has been postponed multiple times, moving from the initial date of August 15 to October 24, and now to November 28.

Critics within the party accuse Damagum of lacking decisiveness during a period of significant internal turmoil, leading to calls for his resignation.

The source indicated that recent developments within the party and the actions of key stakeholders point to Damagum continuing in his role until further notice.

He stated, “The NEC meeting will proceed as planned, but Damagum will continue as the party’s acting national chairman until further notice. This is because many members and key stakeholders are now less focused on replacing him for a term shorter than 10 months when they could instead have a permanent chairman who would serve a full 4-year term.

“The delay in finding a replacement has led many to lose interest in the matter. With an elective PDP convention scheduled between October and November 2025, party leaders have shifted their focus to managing Damagum, despite his shortcomings, until the next convention. This convention will elect a new NWC for a 4-year term and select party candidates for the 2027 elections.

“In addition to these reasons, there are ongoing legal disputes surrounding the issue. While these can potentially be navigated, some party leaders want to avoid actions that could lead to more litigation.

“Moreover, the Wike group backing Damagum has expanded its influence into the North-Central zone. As a result, the zone, led by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has not yet convened to propose a replacement for Damagum. Therefore, Damagum will remain in his acting role for now.”

The reliable source also revealed that the acting national chairman is actively engaging with stakeholders.

He continued, “As part of these engagements, a meeting is scheduled for Wednesday (today) where Damagum and members of the NWC will meet with the 36 state chairmen and the FCT.

“According to the meeting agenda, it is primarily a familiarisation session between the NWC and the newly elected state chairmen.

“However, it is likely that additional discussions will take place, where Damagum’s supporters will seek to secure the backing and commitment of the majority, if not all, of the state chairmen ahead of the NEC meeting.

“They will garner their support and prepare them for any unexpected developments. Since not all NEC members have voting rights, don’t be surprised if a vote of confidence is passed on Damagum on November 28, allowing him to continue in his acting capacity.”

Another senior member of the PDP National Working Committee, who also spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation to speak to the media on the issue, confirmed that the notice for the 99th NEC meeting could be sent out this week.

The source also reiterated that Damagum may continue in his acting role since he is from the same northern region as Ayu.

“The NEC will proceed as scheduled, and in fact, the notice is expected to be released this week.

“Some party members are simply causing unnecessary worry over Damagum. He didn’t push himself into the role; the constitution granted him that position.

“Any replacement for an NWC member who dies, is removed or resigns, must come from the same region. That is the position of PDP Constitution. Ayu is from the North, Damagum too hails from the North,” the party chieftain pointed out.

Some NEC members, including former National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, and Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, have voiced differing opinions on Damagum and his alleged involvement in the party’s losses in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

Ologbondiyan believes that the PDP will keep losing as long as Damagum continues as the acting national chairman.

Osadolor contended that only a miracle could remove him, stating that the losses in Edo and Ondo were beyond Damagum’s control.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP stated that Damagum has failed to effectively manage the party’s affairs.

Ologbondiyan noted, “The inability of Damagum to manage the PDP’s internal politics effectively is responsible for a series of losses suffered by the party. His continued stay in office will lead to more losses. I have no apology (for saying this).

“In the recent elections in Edo and Ondo, what was the party’s preparation level under Damagum? How prepared was the party for those elections?”

On his part, Osadolor clarified that due to the ongoing litigation, the issue of Damagum’s replacement would not be addressed at the NEC meeting.

He further explained that the outcomes of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo were beyond Damagum’s control.

The deputy national youth leader declared, “All those party members blaming Damagum for everything happening in the party are simply trying to give a dog a bad name to hang it.

“Whatever is happening in the PDP is not Damagum’s fault. Some of these leaders are behind it.

“Regarding his stay or removal, we are all aware that there is a court injunction restraining the NEC from replacing Damagum, and it has not been vacated. So, only a miracle can remove Damagum. I believe it is time party leaders got used to Damagum.”

On the party’s losses in recent polls, he explained, “As for Edo and Ondo, what happened in these states during the governorship elections is not something any of those blaming Damagum could have handled. Federal might was heavily deployed in these states by the APC-led Federal Government.

“We know they have other issues with Damagum, but on the matter of claiming he is responsible for the party’s losses in Edo and Ondo, it is not something any of them could have prevented, at least not until they become the chairman.”