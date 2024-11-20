Only Economic Development Can Solve Poverty In Nigeria – Yilwatda

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has said only sustainable economic development can solve Nigeria’s humanitarian issues.

Nentawe Yilwatda called for collaboration among stakeholders and citizens to ensure the poverty rate of the country is reduced.

The Minister made this call during the courtesy visit to his office by a Consortium of the Pioneers of Nigeria’s National Disability Civil Rights Movement and Former Committed Plateau State APC appointees on Tuesday, in Abuja.

“Believe me, Sustainable Economic Development is the only thing that can solve humanitarian problem in Nigeria. That is why I am throwing it out to you for your response if you have any suggestion on sustainable solution. I cannot do it alone but together we can achieve a meaningful result,” Yilwatda said.

He explained that most of the Ministry’s programmes were suspended due to some issues, stressing that he needed to work on bringing them back to live and unravel the cause of the issues for better repackaging.

Professor Yilwatda disclosed that there are several government policies President Bola Tinubu instructed him to give human face, especially for people living with disabilities. He assured them that the Policies would be reviewed to improve humanitarian services.

He expressed his gratitude to the delegation for the gesture of love to him through their visit and promised not to leave anyone behind as they work together for better humanitarian services.