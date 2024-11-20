Northern Leaders Responsible For The Region’s Problems – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said economic and security problems affecting the region should be blamed on its leaders.

ACF Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, said while the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration are repugnant and adverse to the interests of the North, behaviour of the region’s leaders needs critical evaluation.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Forum’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Osuman said, “I do admit that some policies of the current administration are repugnant and adverse to our interests as a Region. ACF believes that certain policies and behaviours of our leaders within our Region need some critical evaluation.

“It is in that vein that I raise the following questions; to what extent are our elected leaders demonstrating prudence and concern for our domestic and environmental problems, and to what extent are our Governors and legislators synergizing with our traditional leaders in combating ills that exist within our Region, to the extent that some of our sons, daughters, sisters and brothers are sometimes criminis participis in the disquiet, ills and crimes that torment us in our region, what are we (Leaders of thought and stakeholders) doing towards arresting their evil trend and propensities.”

The Arewa Consultative Forum Chairman decried insecurity plaguing the region. He stated North is under attack by bandits and other criminal groups.

“Have our parents, religious teachers and the elites initiated an orientation and public awareness that will educate our people on the need for self-defence and self-preservation? Illegal mining by foreigners aided by our people exists in some states. What local strategies are on the ground towards arresting this vice?”

“It is not in doubt that the North is currently under siege. Our dear Region is not only being viciously attacked by bandits, terrorists and kidnappers but also by sinister devices like disproportionate considerations and inequitable treatment.

“Not long ago, I received an invitation from a new body called League of Northern Democrats. Attached to the invitation were seven (7) pages wherein were listed 260 names most of whom were former Governors, Senators and known great sons and daughters from the North. I have read the objectives of the League of Northern Democrats.

“I commend the conveners of the Meeting. I respect and appreciate their objectives which I must say, are not a deviation from that of ACF.

“Their cause is worthy. My view is that while they tinker with the overall political issues that threaten our survival in our Region, this still remains an auspicious time to look inwards.

“To avoid being misunderstood, the progenitors of this brilliant concept should organize symposia where current travails that depress and make lives unbearable in our Region are stultifying education and economic growth.

“I have taken pains to bear my mind here because (a) I, ACF Chairman was invited and (b) within the 260 listed members, are a few names of ACF members. Should their ultimate focus be for the year 2027, I humbly and respectfully recommend that their well-thought-out charities should begin now, and at home.

“The new regenerated and rejuvenated ACF is resolved to serve our downtrodden brothers, sisters, and parents who currently are on the receiving ends of evil men and women classified as bandits and murderers. We are also determined to ensure that they are respected and served.

“To that end, ACF must be their voice and the source of their confidence. It is in this vein that ACF has expanded its infrastructure to include an ACF Radio. We will through our ACF Radio constantly communicate not only with our people but also speak to prospective benefactors and governments.

“Since my investiture as Chairman of ACF on 12th December 2023, my colleagues and I in ACF have witnessed a phenomenal growth in the quality and its new number of distinguished sons and daughters from the North,” Osuman stated.