Nigeria, Brazil To Sign Livestock Agreement – Temitope Ajayi

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, has announced that Nigeria and Brazil would sign livestock agreement in the 2024 G20 Summit.

Temitope Ajayi said President Bola Tinubu would also sign other agricultural production agreements aimed at food security for both countries.

Ajayi described the G20 Summit, which ended on Tuesday in Rio, Brazil, as a great outing for Nigeria.

“Great outing for Nigeria and President Tinubu at the G20 Summit in Rio. The summit ended yesterday (Tuesday) at corporate level and leaders begin bilateral meetings. Nigeria and Brazil will be signing agreements on livestock development and other agricultural production to advance the food security agenda of the Federal Government,” he wrote on his X handle.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu, in an address to G20 leaders, assured of his administration’s commitment to addressing insures of poverty, hunger and food insecurity.

“Brazil’s accordance of priority to the Fight against Hunger and Poverty aligns with Nigeria’s current economic policies. When I took office in 2023, I unveiled an 8-Point Agenda. Priority 3 focused on boosting agriculture to achieve food security, through the development of commodity value chain and the provision of infrastructure support. Priority 6 focuses on education, health and social investment as essential pillars of development.

“Nigeria’s endorsement of the declaration of commitment to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to address hunger and poverty. The endorsement demonstrates our commitment to leveraging international cooperation and resources, to bolster domestic strategies that will deliver inclusive growth and socio-economic development,” Tinubu told G20 leaders.