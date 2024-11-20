‘It Is Despicable, Childish, Criminal’ – Ex-presidential Aide Slams FG, IPOB Over Killings In Southeast

Jackson Ude, the former Director of Strategy and Communications for President Goodluck Jonathan, has lampooned the federal government over the continuous killing of Igbos in the Southeastern part of the country.

He described and irresponsible, despicable and dangerous, the lackluster attitude of the federal government towards the bloodsheds and denial of rights of freedom of citizens as a result of the sit-at-home order enforced on the people of the South East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The former presidential aide also expressed his disappointment with the silence of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo while the Igbos are been killed by a few armed individuals.

Ude condemned IPOB’s sit-at-home policy, describing it as detrimental and counterproductive to the very people the group purports to defend.

In a statement attributed to him and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Ude condemned the persistent killings of innocent Igbo individuals under the pretext of enforcing a sit-at-home order, labeling such actions as reckless and perilous.

He contended that these measures deprive individuals of their livelihoods, particularly in a context of widespread poverty and hunger, thereby exacerbating insecurity in the region.

The communication specialist advocated for a political resolution to the Biafra agitation, encouraging activists to redirect their efforts towards democratic avenues.

He proposed the establishment of a political platform to elect representatives capable of advocating for a referendum on the issue through legislative channels.

Furthermore, Ude called for the immediate release of the embattled IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, asserting that his release could facilitate the cessation of the sit-at-home orders and alleviate tensions in the region. He emphasized the urgent need to alleviate the suffering of the populace to avert further disorder.

He said, “The continuous killing of Igbos by Igbos under the guise of enforcing a ‘sit-at-home’ order to press for a Biafra State is highly irresponsible and condemned. All well-meaning and patriotic Igbos must rise up in unison and condemn the wanton killing of Igbos in South East Nigeria.”

“Our people have not done any wrong going about in search of their daily bread at a time poverty and hunger has enveloped the country. How does it make sense to continue denying the people you seek to protect their daily means of livelihood by enforcing a ‘sit-at-home’ order, turn around and kill them, and then claim to be protecting them.

“The most civil way to achieve this Biafra State is to use a political party platform, elect people into the State Houses of Assembly in the South, and have them all sign a referendum for a Biafra State. The idea that a Biafra State can be achieved through a ‘sit-at-home’ order and the continuous killing of our people is not only childish but criminal.

“And to have the Federal Government watch and allow citizens from the South East denied their rights to freedom and killed without appropriate measures to protect them is despicable, irresponsible, and dangerous. I am also thoroughly disappointed in the lackluster attitude and the silence of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo while our people are killed by a few armed individuals.

“The bloodshed is too much, and the suffering of the people who are in double jeopardy must be halted. We must intensify the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This is one way the shenanigans of the ‘sit-at-home’ enforcers would end. If this does not stop, another insurgent group might begin the protection of our people from the ‘sit-at-home’ enforcers, a situation that might throw the whole region into serious chaos. Igbos have suffered enough!”