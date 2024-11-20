Gov Adeleke Approves ₦75,000 Minimum Wage For Osun Workers

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved ₦75,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Ademola Adeleke said his administration would continue to prioritize the workers in the state.

The approval was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi. He noted that the approval followed the receipt of the Public Service Negotiation Committee’s report.

He said the State Government team was led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye while that of the Labour team was led by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo.

Alimi explained that the approved minimum wage showed the Governor’s commitment to social justice, economic growth and enhanced living standards for the state’s workers.

The statement read, “The implementation of the New Minimum Wage of ₦75,000 for Osun workers is in tandem with commitment to social justice, economic growth and an enhanced living standard for Osun teaming workers and citizens alike.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke led administration is deeply committed to prioritizing the welfare of civil servants, who, tirelessly provide efficient, effective and quality services to the state despite the limited resources accruing to it.”

Alimi urged all civil servants to up their service delivery by endlessly seeking innovative solutions to improve public service in ensuring transparency and accountability for the growth and development of the State.