Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Speaks On Dumping Labour Party For APC

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos for the 2023 elections, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has denied trending rumours that he is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rhodes-Vivour in a statement shared via his X account on Wednesday, said the report about his intention to join the APC is false.

He also described the APC as a gathering of the wicked and a congregation of jesters, adding that it has never crossed his mind to join the APC.

According to Rhodes-Vivour, he is not like some people who lead protests against those in power and then turn around and take appointments from them again.

He stressed that joining APC will never happen for him as some people are needed to keep the government on their toes.

Sharing a video, the 2023 LP governorship candidate wrote, “The news making the rounds that I’m about joining the APC is false. I have no reason to join the gathering of the wicked or fellowship in the congregation of jesters.

“Just like I have done since the beginning of my political career, I stand firmly with the people who deserve better than what the APC has delivered over the last 24 years.”

In other news, the Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Julius Abure as its National Chairman, has announced the establishment of a Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs.

The party made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, after the conclusion of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held virtually.

According to him, the new directorate has the mandate to manage the affairs of Labour Party members in the diaspora and how such people can effectively participate in party activities.

Ifoh revealed that the new directorate will be headed by Prof. Eddie Oparaoji while Aju Elumelu will serve as the Secretary.