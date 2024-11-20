FCCPC Raises Alarm, Uncovers Adulterated Sugar Smuggled Into Nigeria From Brazil

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has revealed that there are substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

The Commission disclosed that the product was smuggled from Brazil, and includes brands like Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean and Arapora Bionergia.

The FCCPC explained that the adulterated sugar failed to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements, and pose serious health risks to consumers, undermine the integrity of the local sugar industry, and contribute to price manipulation that harms the market.

Acting on a tip-off, FCCPC operatives conducted discreet investigations across the country, particularly in the South-West and the North-East.

The investigations, the agency stated, revealed that many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration.

Even more concerning, most of the products were not fortified with Vitamin A, a critical nutrient essential for good vision, immune health, and overall well-being.

“The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women,” the statement added.

The FCCPC said it is also deeply concerned about the economic impact of these products.

“The influx of smuggled sugar undermines fair competition, placing undue pressure on compliant local producers who adhere to regulatory standards. Importers of these substandard products engage in price manipulation to the detriment of genuine producers and consumers, while pretending that the products are genuine,” it added.

These smuggled products, it noted, jeopardise the sustainability of the Nigerian sugar industry and also erodes consumer trust in the market.

The statement added, “Smuggling, facilitated through porous borders, particularly from neighboring countries such as Cameroun and Benin Republic, further complicates enforcement efforts and hampers traceability.

“FCCPC wishes to reassure the general public that, consistent with the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, it is taking decisive steps to address this issue.

“The Commission is committed to educating consumers about the dangers of non-fortified and substandard sugar products through nationwide awareness campaigns. Nigerian consumers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of sugar products by ascertaining they carry proper labeling, including NAFDAC registration and evidence of Vitamin A fortification.

“The FCCPC is intensifying enforcement and surveillance in collaboration with NAFDAC, the Nigeria Customs Service, and other relevant agencies. These efforts include enhanced surveillance and follow-up market inspections to disrupt the supply chain of smuggled sugar products.”