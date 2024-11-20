Don’t Expect Misunderstanding Between Okpebholo And I – Edo Deputy Gov

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idohosa, has stated that nobody should expect a misunderstanding between him and his principal, Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports that Idohosa, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday morning, said serving the Edo people is the ultimate goal and not his personal interest.

Idahosa also stated that Okpebholo is not just his boss but his elder brother, and the administration would ensure that the dividend of democracy is provided to the masses.

He said, “I’m saying this by the grace of God Almighty, that nobody should expect any misunderstanding between I and my principal because I’m here not to serve the personal interests of the good people of Edo North.

“So, if there is going to be a personal interest that will supersede the interest of the Edo people, I don’t think I’m worthy to be in this seat.”

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the deputy governor’s office in the last administration, Idahosa said, “I’ve had several conversations with my predecessor. I understand that leadership is the key when you have a good governor who sees his deputy as his younger brother so both of them can work together for the interest of the state. So that is what the current governor has shown to me, that I’m not just his deputy, but I’m his younger brother.

“We are here for a purpose, just to develop the state and the people in terms of human capital development. So, for me, the office of the deputy governor is to complement the plans and visions of the governor. To support and ensure that most of our campaign promises are fulfilled.”