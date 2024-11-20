Education Minister Sacks Pro-Chancellor Of Federal University Of Health Sciences, Otukpo

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday, announced the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State, Ohieku Salami, over actions described as “unbecoming of his office and violations of established procedures.”

The decision was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Folashade Boriowo.

According to the statement, Salami’s dismissal was prompted by a series of unprofessional actions, including the suspension of the university’s Vice-Chancellor without adherence to prescribed procedures.

The ministry also cited instances of “abusive and threatening behavior” by Salami towards its officials, including the Permanent Secretary.

Dr. Alausa emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect for due process in university governance, noting that such violations undermine the integrity of educational institutions.

The statement noted, “The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, noted that such conduct undermines the ministry’s supervisory role over the university and jeopardises the institution’s stability and governance.

“In line with this decision, the minister has requested the appointment of a new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council for the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, to restore proper governance and ensure the university operates in accordance with the principles of law, due process and accountability.”