Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 20th November 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1738 and sell at N1740 on Tuesday 19th November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1738 Selling Rate N1740

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1674 Selling Rate N1675

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Organised Labour has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse policies on the floating of the national currency and rising energy costs, citing the need to reduce the economic hardship faced by Nigerians and businesses.

Naija News reports that the appeal was made in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the 6th Quadrennial and 13th National Delegates Conference of the National Union of Shop and Distributive Employees (NUSDE).

Speaking at the event, NUSDE President, Aminu Megbontowon, highlighted the significant challenges posed by the current economic policies.

“Nigerian workers and businesses are experiencing tough times due to some of the policies implemented by this government. The high cost of energy has severely impacted production, services, and workers’ welfare,” he stated.

Megbontowon criticized the soaring prices of petroleum products, which now exceed N1,000 per liter, and the increased electricity tariffs, which have risen from N68 to N227.

He emphasized that these costs are unsustainable for an oil-producing nation like Nigeria, especially when the purchasing power of its citizens remains alarmingly low.

He warned that the rising costs of production and living are driving many Nigerians into poverty, resulting in widespread job losses and the collapse of numerous businesses.