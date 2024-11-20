Benin Republic Captain, Gernot Rohr Confirm Libya Gave Them Super Eagles Treatment

The captain of the Benin national team, Steve Mounie described Libya as a war zone after their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya’s football team.

Benin secured their qualification as runners-up in Group D, after achieving a 0-0 draw in Tripoli. This result allowed them to progress thanks to a superior goal difference after finishing level on points with Rwanda.

However, after the match, the Benin team faced significant challenges. Reports indicated that some Libyan supporters disrupted their post-game celebrations by throwing objects at the players inside the Tripoli National Stadium.

Additionally, it was alleged that security personnel targeted the team’s bus as they departed, resulting in injuries to coach Gernot Rohr and several team members.

In an interview with ORTB, Mounie described the atmosphere, saying, “It was a tough environment, almost like a war zone. The Libyan team and their supporters did not show us respect during the match, including during our national anthem, which made it personal for us. We were determined to qualify, and despite the difficulties, we achieved it. Benin shines at the CAN 2025, and we can take pride in what this talented group of young players has accomplished.”

This incident comes on the heels of a similar experience faced by Nigeria’s Super Eagles during their visit to Libya.

Also, Benin Republic head coach, Gernot Rohr, reportedly told Canal+ that he and his players were left stranded for nearly 10 hours due to complications related to overflight permits, despite arrangements made by the national team for their travel.

He highlighted the physical and emotional toll these challenges took on himself and his staff while emphasizing the need for improvements in how visiting teams are treated.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Libya has encountered scrutiny for how they handle visiting teams. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently sanctioned Libya for holding Nigeria’s Super Eagles for 20 hours, leading to a decision that awarded Nigeria three points and three goals while imposing a fine of $50,000 on Libya.