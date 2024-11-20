Ademola Lookman Nominated For Best Forward Award In Italy

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the Forward of the Year category at the Gran Galà del Calcio awards.

This recognition comes as a result of Ademola Lookman’s extraordinary performance for Atalanta during the preceding season, which have positioned him as one of the standout players in Italian football.

At 27 years old, Lookman’s talent has not only earned him a nomination for the Gran Galà award but he is also in the running for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Nigeria international will face fierce competition from notable players such as Inter Milan’s attacking duo Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, as well as AC Milan’s dynamic forward Rafael Leao.

Lookman’s ascent to this level of recognition is largely due to a remarkable season during which he emerged as Europe’s most productive attacking player in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

From April onwards, he accumulated an impressive tally of 14 goal contributions—comprising eight goals and six assists—more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues. His contributions were pivotal in multiple matches, exemplifying his ability to change the course of games with both goal-scoring and playmaking abilities.

The pinnacle of Lookman’s performances came in a thrilling UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, where he made history by scoring a hat-trick.

This extraordinary display not only helped secure a memorable victory for Atalanta but also capped off a season in which Lookman recorded a staggering 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, showcasing his all-around offensive capabilities.

As the current season unfolds, Lookman has continued to impress, already notching eight goals and five assists in just 14 appearances for La Dea. His rapid start to the season further cements his status as a vital asset to the team.

Note that Lookman’s exceptional form has drawn attention on the continental stage, earning him a spot among the final five nominees for the highly coveted 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

This elite group includes Ivory Coast’s promising young talent Simon Adingra, Guinea’s goal-scoring machine Serhou Guirassy, the skilful Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, and the South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The Gran Galà del Calcio awards, organized by the Italian Players’ Association, serve to celebrate and honour excellence across all levels of Italian football. The winners are determined through a voting process conducted by association members, with the ceremony scheduled for December 2nd.

In addition to Lookman’s nomination, his club Atalanta is also in the running for the Serie A Club of the Year award, competing against powerhouses such as Inter Milan and Juventus.

Furthermore, Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has been nominated for the Coach of the Year award, vying against Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Thiago Motta of Bologna/Juventus.