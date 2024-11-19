Wike Approves New ₦70,000 Minimum Wage For FCT Staff, Orders Payment Of Arrears

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage for all FCT administration staff.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Anthony Odeh, Press Secretary to the Head of Civil Service of the FCT, and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu signed the ₦70,000 minimum wage bill into law in May 2024 after months of negotiations with organized labour. However, some states, including the FCT, have faced criticism for delays in its implementation.

Labour unions, including the FCT chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), recently threatened to shut down activities on November 30, 2024, in line with nationwide strike directives over the wage implementation.

The unions also accused Wike’s administration of failing to engage with labour leaders since his inauguration in August 2023.

According to the statement, Wike approved the new wage on Monday, November 18, 2024, to address workers’ concerns and improve their welfare.

“In a bid to ameliorate the plight of workers under the employ of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the minister has approved the payment of the minimum wage,” the statement read.

The Acting Head of Civil Service of the FCT, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, further disclosed that Wike also approved the payment of three months’ arrears, effective from November 2024.