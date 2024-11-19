Why I Sent National Social Investment Programme Agency Bill To NASS – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, forwarded a letter to the Senate and the House of Representatives, seeking the approval of the National Social Investment Programme Agency Establishment Amendment Bill 2024.

The President explained in his letter that the purpose of the bill is to make the National Social Register the primary targeting tool for the implementation of social investment programmes of the government.

Tinubu’s letter was addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

President Tinubu said if approved by the lawmakers as requested, his request would ensure that welfare programmes are data-driven and deliver effective social protection to Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens.

The letter read, “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I forward, herewith, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate, the National Social Investment Programme Agency (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for the amendment of the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act, 2023.

“The purpose of the bill is to make the National Social Register the primary targeting tool for the implementation of social investment programmes of Government. This will ensure our social welfare programmes are data driven and implementation processes are transparent, targeted, dynamic and effective in delivering social protection benefits to vulnerable Nigerians.

“While hoping that the Senate will consider this submission in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”