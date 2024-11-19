Terrorists Now Using IEDs To Destabilize Communities, Destroy Infrastructures And Cause Fear – Gen Laka

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, has disclosed that terrorists and bandits have now taken to the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) as the new weapon for wreaking havoc.

Speaking on Tuesday during a two-day Counter Improvised Explosive Device Training for various security agencies and services, organised by the NCTC in Abuja, General Laka said the use of IEDs by the criminals poses significant national security challenges.

He said the terrorists now use the IEDs to destabilise communities, destroy infrastructure and inflict fear and suffering on innocent lives.

The NCTC Coordinator, however, said the training would assist security agencies in providing appropriate responses and countermeasures to the activities of the terrorists.

He stressed that the training was part of the planning by the Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre in preparation for the 2024 Crisis Response Exercise, scheduled for November 25 to 29.

“You may recall the recent blackout in the northern part of Nigeria as a result of five power transmission lines along the Shiroro Mundo electricity line that were brought down by insurgents using improvised explosive devices,” Laka said.

He added that the counter IEDs training was further creating a platform for the NCTC to assess the readiness of participants in countering Improvised Explosive Device procedures and operations.

He said: “Let me also state that the overall objective of this counter Improvised Explosive device training is to improve on the technical capacity of explosive ordnance disposal personnel to respond effectively in a counter terrorism response setting.

“It is, therefore, carefully designed to refresh and sustain the capabilities of explosive ordnance disposal and canine operator on on the effective operations of the various counter Improvised explosive device equipment at their disposal as well as their engagement in uniformity of counter Improvised explosive device procedure and cooperation among the various agents.

“It is also planned to test the participants command and control structures and to ensure that decision making processes are clear, swift and efficient. Furthermore, as a centre we look forward to seeing how you foster rapid response to countering improvised explosive devices threats in the country and also assess your ability to execute your responsibility effectively under pressure conditions.”

He urged the participants to be open to new knowledge in the task of keeping the country safe.

“This approach will lead to a successful exercise rapid response and thereafter enhance the national security of our dear country in long term,” Maj. Gen. Laka stated.