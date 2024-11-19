Stop Politicizing Insecurity – PDP Tells Gov Otti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Alex Otti-led administration of politicizing insecurity that has been recorded in Abia State.

Naija News reported that two Nigerian Army personnel were recently shot dead in Umuahia, at the checking point, by unknown gunmen.

Abia State government, in reaction to the killing, alleged that some politicians were working to destabilize the regime of Governor Otti through gunmen attacks. The statement noted that the plan to destabilize the state by unpatriotic politicians started in May 2024.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Eric Ikwuagwu, alleged that the Labour Party government has failed to provide security in the state.

In a statement on Monday, Ikwuagwu urged the “Abia State government government to work collaboratively with security agencies and provide them with any concrete evidence that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the heinous killing of innocent citizens and not to sow a seed of discord.

“Playing politics with the lives of Abians is not only counterproductive but also dangerous.

“We want to remind the current administration that combating insecurity demands comprehensive strategies beyond mere declarations,” Ikwuagwu said.

Ikwuagwu added that the opposition’s constitutional responsibility is to provide constructive criticism and present alternative perspectives without fear of intimidation.