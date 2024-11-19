Presidency Silent On Seized Presidential Jets Since August

In August 2024, a French court authorized the seizure of three Nigerian presidential jets following a legal dispute with Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd., a Chinese firm.

The conflict originated from a 2013 contract between Zhongfu, a subsidiary of Zhongshan, and the Ogun State government to develop a free trade zone. By 2016, Zhongfu alleged that Ogun State had reneged on the agreement, leading to arbitration proceedings.

In 2021, an arbitration panel awarded Zhongshan approximately $70 million in damages, which has since accrued interest. Nigeria has not indicated a willingness to pay the damages.

In response to the court’s decision, the Nigerian government accused Zhongshan of attempting to seize government assets overseas, including presidential jets, despite having no contractual obligations with the federal government.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga stated that Zhongshan was using “unorthodox means” to target Nigerian government property.

Following the seizure of the presidential jet, Zhongshan, on the 16th of August, 2024, released one of the aircraft. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the development to Premium Times.

Giving reasons why the new presidential jet was released, the official said, “Zhongshan has consistently sought to act reasonably and fairly in the course of a legal dispute with Nigeria which was not of its making.

“It (Zhongshan) has now been made aware that an Airbus A330, currently detained in France as a result of a French court order obtained by Zhongshan, is needed for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to travel to a scheduled meeting with President Macron of France early next week.

“As a gesture of goodwill, Zhongshan has lifted the seizure of that aircraft immediately. This will allow it to be used for the President’s trip.”

Naija News understands that the president has been in use of the presidential jet since its release.

The company, however, did not say when the two remaining aircraft being detained would be released. The government had also initially said it had commenced diplomatic and legal moves to secure the seized jets.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the presidency has remained silent on the matter since August 2024. This lack of communication has raised concerns among citizens and stakeholders, who are seeking clarity on the status of the seized assets and the government’s plan to resolve the dispute.

Naija News correspondent reached out to presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, but the call was declined, and a text message sent is yet to be replied at the time of filing this report.

The absence of official statements has led to speculation about the government’s strategy and its implications for Nigeria’s international relations and asset security.

Observers urge the presidency to address the issue promptly to maintain public trust and uphold Nigeria’s sovereignty.