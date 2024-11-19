Police Vehicle Crashes Into House After Attack By Thugs In Niger

A Nigeria Police vehicle collided with a residential building in the Angwan-Kaje area of Maitumbi, Niger State, on Monday evening, following an attack by a group of thugs.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred around 9:30pm when a patrol vehicle from the “Operation Flush” unit was assaulted by armed miscreants using stones and other weapons.

According to the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the driver of the vehicle lost control while attempting to flee the attack and crashed into a nearby house, causing significant damage.

Several members of the police team sustained minor injuries, but reinforcements quickly arrived at the scene to restore order.

The injured officers were promptly taken to a hospital for treatment, and the damaged vehicle was removed to the Maitumbi Police Division for further examination.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maitumbi is handling the investigation and efforts are underway to arrest the miscreants who attacked the police officers while on duty.

“On 18/11/2024 at about 9.30pm while responding to a distress call around Angwan-kaje area of Maitumbi, one of the operation flush patrol vehicles was attacked by some miscreants with stones and other dangerous weapons within the area.

“Unfortunately in the process of trying to manoeuvre the vehicle out of the scene by the driver, he lost control and ran the vehicle into a residential building causing major damages and some of the team members sustained minor injuries,” Abiodun said.