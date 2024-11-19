Nollywood Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Advises Women To Give Honest Testimonies On Surrogacy, IVF

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola has called on women who have had children through IVF or surrogacy to openly share their experiences.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Aiyeola asserted that the role of medical assistance must not be downplayed.

She highlighted the importance of honesty and transparency in testimonies.

The thespian urged women to share their story so it would inspire and uplift those also facing similar challenges.

Aiyeola emphasised that such openness could foster hope and confidence in those considering IVF or surrogacy.

She also criticised incomplete or misleading testimonies that omit crucial details about medical interventions, advocating instead for authenticity in sharing personal experiences.

She said, “Those of you that did surrogacy, let people know so that they would know that surrogacy works. That’s why I applaud people who come out with their full chest and say they had their child through surrogacy or IVF. You all will now give half-baked testimony which doesn’t help others.

“Let’s start this week with this highly sensitive and controversial issue…Testimonies shared on the altar! I am a strong believer that God is still in the business of miracles but the way most (not all) believers share their testimonies leaving out all medical support and interventions received is all shades of wrong and deceptive. We all need to please remember that unfortunately, we have a lot of vulnerable, gullible, and desperate faithful. Shalom.”