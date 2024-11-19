No Tinubu Spokesman Has Right To Criticize Past Govts, They’re Flogging Citizens – Macaroni

Famous Comedian and Nollywood Star, Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, has said no official of President Bola Tinubu’s administration has the right to criticize past administrations.

Mr. Macaroni condemned the insensitivity of President Tinubu’s administration. He accused the government of living large at the expense of the citizens who continue to face hardship occasioned by the government’s policies.

Macaroni, who uses his comedy shows as satire, stated this on his X handle, on Tuesday, while reacting to an attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo by Tinubu’s aides.

Debo emphasized that only Nigerians who have been victims of past governments’ bad governance have the right to criticize former leaders.

“I no send any Nigerian politician but only the people have the right to call out or criticize any politician or government past or present! Not Spokespersons of the current Government who continue to use billions to buy cars and jets while Nigerians are languishing in poverty.

“I personally believe all Nigerian politicians past or present have contributed largely to the rot in our country today and as such Nigerians must continue to hold past and present leaders accountable.

But members of this current administration have no such right!!! As a matter of fact, they are even more insensitive and tone deaf to the hardship in the country.

“The current government is flogging the people mercilessly but they still want to dictate when and how the people should cry. They hold the whip, but want to divert the attention of the people to those that have held the whip before them.

“Again, only the people have such rights to blame all those that have once held the whip.

Those that hold the whip now cannot criticize others that once held the whip because the crime of flogging Nigerians is one and the same,” Macaroni wrote on his X handle.



The human rights activist also condemned citizens who defend the bad policies of politicians for selfish interests.

“The sad reality in all this is that some Nigerians continue to defend their oppressors. How can you continue to defend those that make decisions that favor them but put you in unbearable hardship?

No matter the pain and suffering the people go through, these so-called leaders are immune to them!

“They drive the best cars, so they are immune to potholes on the roads. They fly the best private jets so who cares about increase in flight prices? They are heavily protected with the DSS, military and Police so why should they care about you whose phone was just stolen last night on the street because there was no officer on patrol, no street light or security camera?

“The people pay for their feeding and transport allowance so why should they care about the hike in food or fuel prices? They even have perfume allowance,” Macaroni added.

He called on Nigerians to unite against politicians who are responsible for the hardship and poor governance affecting the country.