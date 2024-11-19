I Was Absent From The APC For Only Seven Months – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Daniel Bwala has stated that he was only absent from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for seven months.

Bwala argued that he is not a newcomer in the ruling party.

He stated this on Monday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The statement comes amid criticisms against him for accepting to become a media aide to the President, after harshly condemning the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

However defending himself on national TV, Bwala said most of the attacks against him were being sponsored.

“I am not the only subject of the decision of the President that touched on people, probably APC and the rest.

“You have practically interviewed me eight years before the election, consistently defending APC as an APC member. My credential is in your hand

“I am not like a newcomer. I have only been away for like seven months but everything is ‘Bwala Bwala’. They have their reasons but some of those things are sponsored,” he said.

Why I Will Never Rub Shoulders With Bayo Onanuga – Daniel Bwala

Meanwhile, Bwala, has stated that he can never be drawn into a position of rubbing shoulders with the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News reports that Bwala spoke on Monday while answering questions on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Bwala stated that Onanuga is an elder statesman and a brilliant journalist with a proven record.

According to him, Onanuga served the country properly and he would be happy to see him lead the presidential media team.

He said, “Bayo Onanuga is an elder statesman. He’s a very brilliant journalist who has had his records. We are happy he’s leading us as a leader.

“I’m happy for him to lead. I haven’t been told, but I’m happy for him to lead. Because he’s an elder, I will respect him.

“And he has his own record. He has served Nigeria well. He has a proven record as a journalist.

“I can never be drawn into a position where I will rub shoulders with him. I doff my cap for him.

“My own is, if he says ‘go and carry that table,’ I will just do so; that’s my job. It’s not about title.”