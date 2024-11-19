I Am 100% Loyal To President Tinubu As I Was Loyal To Atiku – Bwala

Presidential spokesman, Daniel Bwala has pledged his unwavering loyalty to President Bola Tinubu following his appointment as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Monday, Bwala emphasized his commitment to serving Tinubu with the same dedication he showed to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Bwala, while expressing his commitment, said, “A lot of people don’t know politics and they don’t know how politics is being played. When you are for the opposition, what are you supposed to do? To oppose. Isn’t it? To oppose.

“If you have the training and discipline where you get engaged in debate, for example, (1:28) where you say debate for and against. So what we know from my discipline of law is you emphasize your strength and deemphasize the strength of the other person. You allow him to make a case.

“And all of these references that people were making were activities that played out when I was in the PDP. It is understandable. The reason why I said I will not talk further on that is because when I met the president in January, you were the first person to interview me after I had met him.

“It was the hottest interview we’ve ever had. First of all, all of the years I know you in interview, you hardly interview and make reference and play out something. But that day it was like Larry King interviewing somebody.

“And after that, I went to other TV stations and ensured that, because I don’t run away from interviews. I’ve gone to all the places and answered the question. Now, so the president has given us privilege and there are so much that the president, imagine the visit of the prime minister of India.

“A lot of solid issues to talk about. People are not looking at that. You’re looking at Bala.

“He said this before against the president. Now, let’s assume that it is malaria. Is it not the president that should take the medicine? Why are you taking the medicine for him? When I met him, I told you here on your show in January, when I was explaining why I took positions that I took, but I told him I never went personal.

“I guess you don’t even have to worry. I understand this is politics. The only thing the president then was worried was that when I left, I didn’t meet with him before leaving.

“That’s the only thing, not what I said. And he told me something. He said, if you look around me now, most of the people that I would meet today were once against me and even, you know, very deep against me.

“But in life, my mother, this is her word, my mother taught me that the king is going to be fighting with people. You will not become a lonely king without people. And so I have learned that in life and I don’t hold it against me.”

When asked if he is 100 percent loyal to Tinubu he said, “When I was with Atiku, I was 100.

“So I’m like a pit bull, right? When you are committed to someone, you give 100. So I cannot say when I was working for Atiku, I was 90% for Atikua and 10% for Asuwaju.

“But then, what it means that I can’t be trusted by both Atikua and Asuwaju? Well, I’m attending with the president.”

When questioned that his loyalty shifted as soon as his perception of things shifted, Bwala said, “As soon as the president took, won. No, even when he won, I was in PDP actually, up to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“So that question of who won, who didn’t won was settled. The next thing that everybody was confronted with after that time was governance. And if you recall, I want to refresh your memory.

“On the first, I think, of January, the president gave a speech. And in that speech, he called on all Nigerians from all divide to come together and let us build on governance. So when I got the privilege of being invited by the president to meet him, which many people have sought for and never had, and I count it as a privilege of a lifetime.

“He’s a father. I’ve been with him before. And he said, I want you to join this idea of governance and the rest.

“I saw it as a rare opportunity. And I grabbed it with joy. And from then, I gave him my 100% commitment.

And Seun, you have been around from that January, when I made that decision for the president till today. Was there any moment in which I was quiet, silent, redundant? It has always been 100. That’s my life.”