EFCC Dismisses Two Staff Over Alleged Corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed two employees due to corruption allegations.

Naija News reports that the Commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, announced this at the commencement of the 6th Annual Criminal Law Review Conference, organized by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja.

Olukoyede revealed that the dismissals occurred two weeks prior and emphasized that, in addition to being dismissed, any employees found to be in violation of the law will face prosecution moving forward.

“So many other reforms are going on, the issue of our staff and all of that.

“Just two weeks ago, I caused the dismissal of two staff members. You can’t be fighting corruption, and your hands are dirty. He who comes to equity, your hands must also be clean.

“And I say I will not only be dismissing them, I will also be prosecuting them because that is what we prosecute others for.

“So you will see that; we are preparing the case files of some of the people we have dismissed,” he stated.

The head of the EFCC stated that he underwent a two-year investigation during his tenure as the EFCC secretary, emphasizing that integrity is essential for survival, particularly among legal professionals.

He also mentioned that he had issued a standing directive stipulating that no prosecution should exceed a 15-count charge.