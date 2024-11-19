Buhari Mourns Late Classmate, Ex-NIA DG Zakari Ibrahim

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his classmate and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 81.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari described Zakari’s demise as a personal loss and a significant blow to the state and the nation.

The former president highlighted the late Zakari’s invaluable contributions to security intelligence and management, both during his time in government and beyond.

Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, a native of Katsina State, served as the Director-General of the NIA from 1993 to 1998. He was also Nigeria’s first military lawyer and held various key positions in public service, leaving a legacy of excellence and dedication.

Zakari’s funeral arrangements are expected to follow Islamic rites, with dignitaries and well-wishers set to honour his contributions to the nation.

Buhari said, “From very the beginning of his career, Ambassador Zakari established a reputation for an unwavering commitment to his work. He possessed a vast knowledge of his chosen field, a skill to spot talents for handling sensitive assignments and an ability to recall details, helping to make him an ideal intelligence officer.

“In his passing, Nigeria’s intelligence and strategic community has lost one of its finest minds and rare role model. May Allah accept his deeds and preserve his legacy.”