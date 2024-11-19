DSS Releases PDP Governorship Candidate Ladi Adebutu From Custody

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, regained his freedom early Tuesday morning after being detained and questioned by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Adebutu’s release was confirmed by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, during a phone conversation with Channels Television.

His arrest was confirmed on Monday by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of the PDP, Kayode Adebayo, who disclosed that Adebutu was held at the Ogun State Command of the DSS in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adebutu, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 election, was reportedly invited for questioning in connection with alleged disturbances during last Saturday’s local government elections..

The statement earlier released by PDP read, “This is to inform the members of our great party, The Peoples Democratic Party that the leader of the party has truly been detained by the DSS for charges yet unknown.

“However, our principal has called for calm and directed that all members of the party, supporters and well-wishers should be rest assured that this time shall pass, it is one of the prices for our democracy

“Several efforts have been made to secure his bail as of 10pm on Monday, 18th November, 2024 either on personal recognition or by a surety but none has yielded any result so far; his lawyers have been informed and they will take it up by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning

“By this release, we want our people and the general public to be duly informed about his whereabouts and to maintain calm and peace until this matter is resolved.”