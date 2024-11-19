Boko Haram Overrun Military Camp In Borno, 20 Soldiers Feared Dead

Boko Haram fighters launched a deadly assault on a Nigerian military camp in Kareto, Borno State, leaving significant casualties and material losses in its wake, according to military sources.

The attackers reportedly stormed the camp on Saturday with a variety of weapons, including a suicide car bomb.

While official casualty figures are yet to be released, sources estimate that around 20 soldiers lost their lives during the violent confrontation.

Sources further revealed to Channels Tv that the attack led to the destruction of a military vehicle, the burning of the camp, and the loss of 14 vehicles.

Additionally, the fighters seized four four-wheel-drive vehicles and heavy machine guns before retreating to their positions.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has expressed his condolences to the military, describing the incident as a stark reminder of the brutality of Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, the governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting security efforts against terrorism.

Following the attack on Kareto town in Mobbar LGA of Borno State on 16 November 2024, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has condemned in strong terms the atrocious attack and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment, and support of the people and Government of Borno State.

Gov Zulum also commiserated with the armed forces and the families of the victims: “On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families.”

Gov Zulum noted that the Kareto attack is a painful reminder of the callousness of the Boko Haram insurgents who are bent on reversing the gains made in mass resettlement of internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes in northern Borno. Kareto, a vibrant town, is one of over 20 settlements that are being targeted for resettlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and other locations.

Gov Zulum noted that the attack on Kareto will not deter the government from carrying out its constitutional duty of providing the dividends of democracy to the people in collaboration with federal agencies.

Gov Zulum thanked the armed forces and security agencies for standing in harm’s way in order to secure our territory and way of life. “We are eternally grateful to our gallant military and security forces for all they have been doing to safeguard lives and property in our state. Kareto attack was a painful reminder of the heinous desperation of the adversary to torpedo our modest achievement, and cause panic in our communities. I call on our good people to stand firm, not to waver, and to support the armed forces as they work daily to confront our collective threats” noted Gov Zulum.

Gov Zulum reiterated the resolve of the Borno State Government to continue to work closely with the armed forces to secure our country and provide development:

“Be rest assured that the Borno State Government, under my watch, will continue to work closely with the armed forces to execute our development and Peacebuidling programmes” affirmed Gov Zulum.