Bill To Provide House For Poor, Unemployed Citizens Underway – Presidency

The Presidency has said a bill to provide housing for the poor, low and no income citizens would be sent to the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, disclosed this on Tuesday.

He said the bill titled National Social Housing Fund (NSHF) would ensure that every Nigerian irrespective of economic level would have access to descent housing.

Nwabufo stated that a memo of the bill would be sent to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). He explained that sources for the housing project include budgetary provision and donations.

“Progress has been made to establish a National Social Housing Fund (NSHF) in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure that all Nigerians including the low and no income, vulnerable and underprivileged groups have access to decent and dignified accommodation.

“A memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and an Executive Bill to the National Assembly is underway for the creation of a National Social Housing Fund. Potential sources of funding include budgetary provision, donations from philanthropic organizations, corporate social responsibility, and voluntary donations from Nigerians.

“President Tinubu is confronting Nigeria’s housing challenge with gravitas and a deliberate plan, understanding the criticality of the situation. He is determined to renew the hope of citizens on affordable and functional housing,” Nwabufo wrote on his X handle.