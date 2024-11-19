As A Nigerian, I Clearly Understand The Painful Struggles Men Go Through – Peter Obi

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has used the occasion of the 2024 International Men’s Day to commend Nigerian men and other men around the world for their perseverance and endurance.

Obi, in a personally signed statement on Tuesday, said that being a Nigerian man himself, he understands the painful struggles men go through to fend for their families in the face of the biting hardship in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor, however, charged men to be hopeful and remain strong in the task of providing for and keeping their families safe.

While wishing the men a happy International Men’s Day, Obi wrote via his account on the X platform: “As the world marks International Men’s Day today, I like to sincerely celebrate all Nigerian men for their unwavering strength in these difficult times and their continuous selfless contributions to the growth and development of our nation.

“Being a Nigerian man myself and witnessing the biting hardship in the country, I clearly understand the painful struggles our men go through to fend for their families and the many obstacles they face in trying to actualize their dreams in a country that seems to offer little hope for their future due to leadership failure.

“In our nation, battling severe levels of hunger, which has also today become one of the most stressful and one of the most terrorized nations in the world, the average Nigerian man must bear the burden of providing for his family and keeping his family safe.

“He is constantly faced with poor healthcare, thus affecting his overall quality of life. The National Bureau of Statistics reports that the average life expectancy for Nigerian men, sadly, stands at 55.1 years as against the global average of 70 years, signifying a high level of stress our men face in their daily struggle for survival as men.

“On this special day, I am sending a message of hope to all our Nigerian men. I say to you, “Endure and persevere. Do not lose hope; hold on strong. We are all in this struggle together, and together, we shall build the New Nigeria that we all desire and deserve. A New Nigeria remains POssible.”

“Happy International Men’s Day. -PO”