5 Soldiers Killed, 10 Wounded, 4 Missing After Boko Haram Attack In Borno State – DHQ

The Defence Head Quarters (DHQ) on Tuesday confirmed the killing of five soldiers during an ambush attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who confirmed the development, added that ten soldiers were also wounded, and four others are missing following the attack on the troops.

During the attack, the terrorists also destroyed some equipment, including one gun truck, three TCVs, and an excavator.

Despite the surprise attack, the troops were able to eliminate several of the terrorists and recover weapons with reinforcement deployed along the escape route of the terrorists.

The incident occurred in Gubio local government area of Borno State, Naija News understands.

“The coordinated attack saw five killed in action soldiers, 10 wounded, and four missing in action, while troops eliminated several terrorists as well as recovered weapons,” Buba said on Tuesday.

According to the DHQ, a reinforcement team with air components was dispatched to exploit the general area and the terrorists’ withdrawal route.

The statement added that the troops remain committed to their resolve to end all forms of security challenges in the country.

“Subsequently, a reinforcement team with an air component was dispatched to exploit the general area and the terrorists’ withdrawal route,” the DHQ said.

“However, it is pertinent to note that such an attack shall not deter the troops and armed forces of Nigeria from seeing the end of terrorism, insurgency, and other insecurity challenges facing the country.”

Earlier, Naija News had reported that the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, condemned in strong terms the atrocious attack and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment, and support of the people and Government of Borno State to the military in the fight against the criminals.