You Don’t Have To Be A Christian To Make Heaven – Nigerian Pastor

Pastor Abel Damina has told his congregation to stop thinking that only people who believe in Jesus Christ will go to heaven.

He explained that God is not a Christian.

The clergyman, who is the senior pastor of Abel Damina Ministries International, stated this during one of his sermons on Monday.

He berated Christians who believed that Christianity was the only religion that could take one to paradise, adding that Jesus is not even a Christian.

According to him, biblical characters like Abraham, David, and Jesus Christ did not use the term “Christianity,” but instead unbelievers, adding that these holy people were merely disciples or believers, not “Christians” in the traditional sense.

He said, “Many of you think God is a Christian. God is not a Christian. Many of you think if you are not a Christian, you won’t go to heaven, lie. People went to heaven before Christianity started. Christianity started in Antioch in the Book of Acts. That should humble you a bit, and you should start adjusting your theology.

“And it is unbelievers that gave the name Christianity that you are carrying as a condition to go to heaven— unbelievers who watch the people who were adherents of Brother Paul’s teachings. After teaching for some time, they saw the transformation that had happened to these people. Before then, they were called believers and almajiris. They were disciples of Paul.

“Then the people said instead of calling disciples, the transformation we see in them is that they look like Christ, so let’s call them Christians. But before then, many people went to heaven, including the thief on the cross. So, you don’t have to be a Christian to make heaven.”