Why Tinubu Established Ministry Of Livestock Development – Minister

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has justified the decision of President Bola Tinubu to establish a new Ministry of Livestock Development.

Speaking on Wednesday while briefing newsmen at the State House after the conclusion of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Fagbemi narrated that the new Ministry was established because of what Nigeria stands to achieve in terms of protein, in terms of employment, in terms earnings for the government and how it will rub off on the lives of an ordinary Nigerian citizen.

The Minister added that President Tinubu believes the Ministry of Agriculture should be split into two for greater efficiency and focused service delivery.

“President formerly informed Council that a ministry known as Ministry of Livestock Development is being established and this is because he believes that the Ministry of Agriculture should be broken into two, one concentrating on livestock development because of what we stand to achieve in terms of protein, in terms of employment, in terms earnings for the government and how this one will rub off on the lives of an ordinary Nigerian citizen,” he said.

Fagbemi also debunked suggestions that creating a new Ministry runs contrary to the objective of reducing the cost of governance, explaining that, in this case, the benefit far outweighs the cost.

He said the new ministry would facilitate large-scale livestock production, as well as generate revenue and employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“So in respect of the Ministry of Livestock Development, in relation to the government policy of reducing governance, to every general rule, there must be an exception, what will dictate the decision of government, what is guiding the addition of government or action or reaction of government is the overall interest of Nigerian citizen.

“So in respect of this livestock, the President has taken very serious look at the contribution of agriculture. Agriculture, now divided into two, haven announced that there is going to be another ministry, it goes without saying that those implications will also go with it.

“I agree that that may cost money, but it will be done in a way that the benefits will by far outweigh the losses or the concern that you may express.

“I have talked about this livestock and I said one, apart from improving the protein intake of our people, it also provides money for government because he’s going to be on large scale that will ensure money or revenue for government, and there is also going to be increased employment opportunities for people. So these are some of the areas that I think I should clear,” he said.