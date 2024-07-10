Toyin Abraham: ‘Don’t Use Your Friends In Government To Illegally Detain Citizens’ – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has weighed in on the controversy following the purported arrest of an X user’s mother by Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham.

Naija News reports that an X user had alleged that Toyin arrested his mother over cyberbullying, whereas there was nowhere online he attacked the movie star.

In a post shared on his X page, Macaroni said he is a victim of online bullying and harassment by many All Progressives Congress (APC) trolls and had never used the police to arrest anyone illegally.

The skit maker noted that he condemns online bullying and harassment, but victims should seek justice in court and make those involved face the consequences.

Macaroni added that using friends in government to detain citizens illegally may cause harm in future, especially when they are no longer in power.

He wrote, “If anyone insults you or defames your character, go to court and seek justice. APC trolls insult me and tell so many Lies against my person. I have never for once used the police to illegally arrest or detain anyone and Never will I.

“There is serious danger in using the police to illegally detain citizens. I hope those of you supporting this abuse of power won’t cry foul when you or your loved ones are the victims.

“To be clear, this is not to support Online bullying and harassment. I strongly condemn it and believe that those involved should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

“I am a victim myself and I know how mentally damaging it is. But go to Court and seek Justice like the rest of us do. Don’t use your friends in government to illegally detain citizens. It may favor you now, but think about tomorrow when you no longer have that power or the closeness to that power. It might not be you, it might be someone you care about. What will become of us if everyone takes law into their own hands?”