Tinubu Has Shut His Doors Against Some Ministers, Even National Assembly Members Can’t See Him – Ndume

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has expressed concern over the rising cost of living and food scarcity in the country, stating that some ministers and National Assembly members are unable to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the issue.

Naija News reports that Ndume made this known after he and his colleague, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, sponsored a motion to address the food crisis in the country.

They noted that the World Food Programme warned that 82 million Nigerians will likely face food insecurity in the next five years.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Ndume said the motion aimed to draw the government’s attention to the severity of the food crisis affecting many Nigerians because the inability to address these issues is a major challenge.

He expressed concern that if the government does not take urgent action, the situation could lead to famine and starvation, especially among children.

The senator cited the situation in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying due to hunger, stressing that in Katsina State, children are already suffering from malnutrition due to food scarcity.

He said: “The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the President, not to mention members of the National Assembly, who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies.

“We want to draw the government’s attention to the fact that Nigeria is not only facing a high cost of living but also food scarcity.

“We want the President to intervene in the issue of high cost of living and food scarcity.

“We have seen how it happened in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying due to hunger, and we are starting to see it in Nigeria, Senator Ndume.”

Ndume further called on the government to take immediate action to address the food crisis, including meeting with experts and other stakeholders to find a solution.

He added, “What we want the government to do is to sit with experts and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problem. We are urging the government to take action, lest they forget that Nigeria is grappling with both soaring prices and a severe food shortage.”

“We fear that a day may come when even if someone has the financial means to purchase food, they will go to the market and find none available.”