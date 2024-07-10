Ten Killed As Gunmen Attack Benue Community

No fewer than ten people were reportedly killed recently as gunmen infiltrated a community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The assailants reportedly carried out a brutal attack on the Olegumachi community in Agatu, setting fire to numerous residences.

Naija News learnt that the recent violent incident occurred on Tuesday evening, just days after three individuals, including an elderly couple, were murdered in the Ikpele community within the same local government area.

A witness, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that armed gunmen raided Olegumachi on Tuesday evening, causing multiple fatalities and destroying several homes.

During a phone conversation with journalists on Wednesday, the chairman of the local government, Phillip Ebenyakwu, confirmed that 10 individuals lost their lives and seven houses were set ablaze.

“Yes, it’s confirmed. There was an attack. What they gave me is 10 (those killed)

“They (gunmen) were armed with sophisticated weapons; they were looting, robbing and burning houses and killed people.

“About seven houses were burnt down, they went away with many properties and animals such as goats and fowls,” The chairman reportedly told The PUNCH.

Ebenyakwu mentioned that he had informed both the police and the Department of State Security about the incident.

Upon reaching out, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, Catherine Anene, told journalists that she had not received the report from the Divisional Police Officer in Agatu yet.