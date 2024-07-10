Reps, Minister In Heated Argument Over Corruption Allegations (Video)

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye and a House of Representatives committee, on Tuesday afternoon, were involved in a heated debate.

Naija News gathered that the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, chaired by Kafilat Ogbara, invited Kennedy-Ohanenye over alleged corruption in her ministry.

The committee is investigating the alleged diversion of N1.5 billion earmarked for the payment of contractors.

Some contractors had petitioned the committee, alleging non-payment for contracts they had executed for the ministry.

The hearing soon turned into a shouting match, with committee members and the minister hurling accusations and counteraccusations.

Ogbara asked, “What was budgeted for 2023 from the accountant-general’s office, was it released to the account of the ministry of women affairs. Yes or no?”

Marie Ebikake, another member of the committee, accused the minister of sidelining staff of the ministry.

Ebikake said before she was interrupted by the minister, “Fortunately, I attended the last meeting and one of the reasons why we took you on oath was to get the truth from you and today you have deviated.”

Kennedy-Ohanenye said, “I take exception. I don’t like this allegation. I am no slave to anybody.

“She should withdraw that statement she said about me. It is not fairness here. It is a trap but I am not going to jump into it. I fear nothing… nothing!!”

Kennedy-Ohanenye was also interrupted by the committee chairperson, who cautioned her against jumping in while an “honourable member” was speaking.

The back and forth continued for a while.

Watch the video below: