Public Funds Do Not Belong To You – Peter Obi To Politicians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has urged politicians to spend the money with them on uplifting the standard of living of the people.

He insisted that government funds should not be used for personal endeavours, adding that they belong to the people.

Obi spoke on Monday at the Grimard School of Nursing and Midwifery, Ayingba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to him, “We politicians should realise that the money in our care does not belong to us but to the people and we should spend it to uplift their standard of living.

“The money is not our own, it belongs to the people, we are under obligation to spend it on the people.”

Earlier, the Catholic Bishop of Idah Diocese, Anthony Adaji, eulogised Obi’s passion for education as exemplified in the performance of schools when he was the governor of Anambra State.

“His investment in education was legendary and that reflected in the performance of students throughout his tenure as the governor,” Adaji said.

Obi also visited Ankpa and Olamaboro local government areas where he inaugurated two boreholes to serve the communities.