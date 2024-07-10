President Tinubu Swears In New Federal Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, swore in eight newly appointed federal permanent secretaries.

The permanent secretaries were inaugurated at the State House in Abuja shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Recall President Tinubu had approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill in existing and impending vacancies in some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement.

Tinubu said the new Federal Permanent Secretaries were appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.

The permanent secretaries include the following:

(1) Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop – Akwa-Ibom

(2) Obi Emeka Vitalis – Anambra

(3) Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a – Bauchi

(4) Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi – Jigawa

(5) Olusanya Olubunmi – Ondo

(6) Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila – Zamfara

(7) Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East)

(8) Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South)