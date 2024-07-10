NELFUND Expands Access To FG Student Loan Scheme

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) on Wednesday, disclosed that twelve more state government-owned tertiary institutions have been granted access to the student loan portal.

The management of the fund disclosed that access was given to the identified institutions after they submitted their updated student data to NELFUND and the data was verified.

Naija News reports with the addition, the total number of participating state government-owned tertiary institutions has now increased from the initial 36 announced earlier to 48 while student data from 121 institutions is outstanding.

Students from the approved tertiary institutions can now visit http://nelf.gov.ng to apply for the loan.

The NELFUND statement reads: “The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is delighted to announce the onboarding of an additional twelve (12) state government-owned tertiary institutions to the student loan application portal.

“This expansion comes following the successful submission and verification of data completeness and accuracy required from the institutions.

“With this latest addition, the total number of participating state government-owned tertiary institutions has now increased from the initial 36 announced earlier to 48. Students data from 121 institutions is outstanding.

“Whilst paying a courtesy call on His Excellency the Governor of Osun State in Oshogbo on Tuesday, NELFUND Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr expressed his immense gratitude to all who have submitted their data so far, and gave special recognition to the Governor His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his exemplary leadership in this regard.

“The Fund urges all institutions that are yet to submit their students data to the Student Verification Portal (SVS) of the fund to kindly do so to enable their students benefit from the scheme.

“It also urges states whose data has been captured and successfully uploaded to urgently sensitise their students to apply, thereby bringing succour to students who are struggling financially whilst also bringing guaranteed revenue to the institutions.”

Below is the list of newly approved institutions.

1.Abia State Polytechnic

2.Benue State University, Makurdi

3.College of Education, Waka-Biu

4.University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State

5.Aliko Dangote University of science and Technology Wudil, Kano State

6.KWARA POLYTECHNIC

7.Lagos State University of Science and Technology

8.Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Uniersity Lapai, Niger State

9.Olabisi Onabanjo University

10.Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic

11.Taraba State Polytechnic

12.Yobe State University