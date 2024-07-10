Kaduna Nurses, Midwives Suspend Warning Strike

The Kaduna State branch of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives has put a halt to its warning strike.

This development was shared in a statement made available to newsmen by the group’s Chairman, Ishaku Yahaya, on Monday.

The union announced its decision to pause the strike due to the significant and dedicated response from the government, demonstrated by the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service, and the Commissioner for Health, leading to the agreement of a Memorandum of Understanding.

“We resolved to suspend the five-day warning strike to give room for more negotiations and await the government to fulfil its side of the MoU,” the statement added.

Yahaya mentioned that the strike, initiated on July 8, 2024, to emphasize their requests for better welfare benefits, achieved a significant victory with complete adherence.

Ishaku praised the determination, persistence, and overwhelming backing of his followers.

“Therefore, the strike is hereby suspended, and you are expected to resume your normal duties on July 10, 2024.

“The State Administrative Council sincerely appreciates your massive support and resolute in making this struggle for the betterment of our welfare a huge success.

“We assure you of our readiness to represent you and to do that very well without fear or favour. Do not forget it is a suspension, meaning if the promises made are not fulfilled, we shall resume the industrial action at the appropriate time,” he stressed.